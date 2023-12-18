Assessing the Risk and Potential of Fuelcell Energy Inc’s (FCEL) Stock

The stock of Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL) has seen a 19.38% increase in the past week, with a 24.19% gain in the past month, and a 31.62% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.45% for FCEL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 22.32% for FCEL stock, with a simple moving average of -19.14% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for FCEL is at 3.61. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for FCEL is 449.25M, and currently, shorts hold a 17.34% of that float. The average trading volume for FCEL on December 18, 2023 was 11.42M shares.

FCEL) stock’s latest price update

Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL)’s stock price has decreased by -1.28 compared to its previous closing price of 1.56. However, the company has seen a 19.38% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-13 that For investors looking for clean energy stocks to invest in, FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL ) remains a top option for consideration. The company’s focus on the production of hydrogen fuel cell technology is noteworthy, with FuelCell a top contender in this space.

Analysts’ Opinion of FCEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FCEL stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for FCEL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FCEL in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $1.50 based on the research report published on September 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FCEL Trading at 26.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.95%, as shares surge +26.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCEL rose by +19.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2752. In addition, Fuelcell Energy Inc saw -44.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FCEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-108.78 for the present operating margin

-21.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fuelcell Energy Inc stands at -109.38. The total capital return value is set at -17.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.74. Equity return is now at value -15.86, with -12.67 for asset returns.

Based on Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL), the company’s capital structure generated 12.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.85. Total debt to assets is 9.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.