Assessing the Risk and Potential of Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (CSCO) Stock

The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) has seen a 3.08% increase in the past week, with a -6.40% drop in the past month, and a -11.12% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.28% for CSCO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.13% for CSCO stock, with a simple moving average of -2.81% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) Right Now?

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CSCO is at 0.89. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CSCO is $52.16, which is $2.29 above the current market price. The public float for CSCO is 4.05B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.07% of that float. The average trading volume for CSCO on December 18, 2023 was 18.96M shares.

CSCO) stock’s latest price update

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO)’s stock price has increased by 0.87 compared to its previous closing price of 49.44. However, the company has seen a 3.08% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2023-12-17 that We screened our 24/7 Wall St. technology research universe, looking for companies that are buy-rated on Wall Street and pay dividends higher than the S&P 500, which currently stands at 1.52%, a 15-year low.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSCO stocks, with DZ Bank repeating the rating for CSCO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CSCO in the upcoming period, according to DZ Bank is $50 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CSCO Trading at -2.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares surge +3.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSCO rose by +3.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.45. In addition, Cisco Systems, Inc. saw 4.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSCO starting from Wong Maria Victoria, who sale 158 shares at the price of $50.00 back on Dec 14. After this action, Wong Maria Victoria now owns 67,107 shares of Cisco Systems, Inc., valued at $7,900 using the latest closing price.

Stahlkopf Deborah L, the EVP and Chief Legal Officer of Cisco Systems, Inc., sale 2,578 shares at $49.18 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Stahlkopf Deborah L is holding 206,142 shares at $126,789 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.25 for the present operating margin

+62.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cisco Systems, Inc. stands at +22.13. The total capital return value is set at 29.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.07. Equity return is now at value 31.78, with 14.16 for asset returns.

Based on Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO), the company’s capital structure generated 21.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.50. Total debt to assets is 9.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.