Assessing the Risk and Potential of Cameco Corp.’s (CCJ) Stock

The stock of Cameco Corp. (CCJ) has seen a 3.37% increase in the past week, with a 6.01% gain in the past month, and a 19.01% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.88% for CCJ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.97% for CCJ stock, with a simple moving average of 37.99% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cameco Corp. (NYSE: CCJ) Right Now?

Cameco Corp. (NYSE: CCJ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 102.76x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CCJ is at 0.96.

The public float for CCJ is 431.95M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.93% of that float. The average trading volume for CCJ on December 18, 2023 was 5.26M shares.

CCJ) stock’s latest price update

Cameco Corp. (NYSE: CCJ)’s stock price has increased by 3.60 compared to its previous closing price of 44.96. However, the company has seen a 3.37% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-15 that Uranium Energy has a large stockpile of uranium to sell. It has a collection of mining projects on the drawing board.

CCJ Trading at 11.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares surge +4.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCJ rose by +3.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.33. In addition, Cameco Corp. saw 105.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCJ

Equity return is now at value 4.88, with 3.32 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cameco Corp. (CCJ) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.