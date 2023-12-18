Array Technologies Inc (ARRY) Stock Faces 8.14% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Array Technologies Inc (ARRY) has gone up by 13.06% for the week, with a 21.75% rise in the past month and a -25.94% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.43% for ARRY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.99% for ARRY’s stock, with a -8.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY) is above average at 48.31x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.69.

The public float for ARRY is 146.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.43% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ARRY on December 18, 2023 was 5.57M shares.

ARRY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY) has plunged by -1.96 when compared to previous closing price of 18.90, but the company has seen a 13.06% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Yahoo Finance reported 2023-12-15 that Higher interest rates have been a headwind for many sectors, including solar energy. As the Federal Reserve may pivot to rate cuts next year, hope is on the horizon for the renewable energy sector.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARRY stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ARRY by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ARRY in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $18 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARRY Trading at 9.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.14%, as shares surge +23.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARRY rose by +14.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.30. In addition, Array Technologies Inc saw -4.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARRY starting from Hottinger Tyson, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $25.04 back on Sep 01. After this action, Hottinger Tyson now owns 69,618 shares of Array Technologies Inc, valued at $187,825 using the latest closing price.

Patel Nipul M., the Chief Financial Officer of Array Technologies Inc, sale 54,593 shares at $23.12 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Patel Nipul M. is holding 82,827 shares at $1,262,190 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARRY

Equity return is now at value 22.55, with 6.29 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Array Technologies Inc (ARRY) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.