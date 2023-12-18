Ardelyx Inc’s (ARDX) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) has gone up by 13.00% for the week, with a 52.71% rise in the past month and a 41.73% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.53% for ARDX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 24.22% for ARDX stock, with a simple moving average of 46.31% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ARDX is at 0.90. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ARDX is $9.58, which is $3.67 above the current market price. The public float for ARDX is 223.34M, and currently, shorts hold a 16.16% of that float. The average trading volume for ARDX on December 18, 2023 was 6.50M shares.

ARDX) stock’s latest price update

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.90 in relation to its previous close of 5.80. However, the company has experienced a 13.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-14 that Investors with short stocks are less prevalent within the market compared to average investors taking long company positions. However, they still play a massive role in a company’s overall share price trajectory.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARDX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ARDX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARDX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $9 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARDX Trading at 42.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.83% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.69%, as shares surge +46.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARDX rose by +13.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +104.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.85. In addition, Ardelyx Inc saw 107.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARDX starting from Rosenbaum David P., who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $5.55 back on Dec 14. After this action, Rosenbaum David P. now owns 322,271 shares of Ardelyx Inc, valued at $38,850 using the latest closing price.

GRAMMER ELIZABETH A, the of Ardelyx Inc, sale 50,000 shares at $5.08 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that GRAMMER ELIZABETH A is holding 275,675 shares at $253,925 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-122.24 for the present operating margin

+83.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ardelyx Inc stands at -128.85. The total capital return value is set at -46.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.68. Equity return is now at value -20.60, with -12.24 for asset returns.

Based on Ardelyx Inc (ARDX), the company’s capital structure generated 48.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.67. Total debt to assets is 25.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.