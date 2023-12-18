Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) has seen a -3.46% decrease in the past week, with a 2.40% gain in the past month, and a 3.22% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.01% for ACHR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.79% for ACHR’s stock, with a 43.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE: ACHR) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.58.

The public float for ACHR is 183.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 22.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACHR on December 18, 2023 was 5.40M shares.

ACHR) stock’s latest price update

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE: ACHR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.33 in relation to its previous close of 6.70. However, the company has experienced a -3.46% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-16 that Archer Aviation is developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, also known as flying taxis. The company is one of the leading developers in the technology, with investments from United Airlines and Stellantis.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACHR stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for ACHR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACHR in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $9 based on the research report published on June 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACHR Trading at 14.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.33%, as shares surge +2.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACHR fell by -2.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +110.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.31. In addition, Archer Aviation Inc saw 242.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACHR starting from MISSAN ANDY, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $6.39 back on Nov 17. After this action, MISSAN ANDY now owns 281,562 shares of Archer Aviation Inc, valued at $79,875 using the latest closing price.

Stellantis N.V., the 10% Owner of Archer Aviation Inc, purchase 12,313,234 shares at $5.68 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that Stellantis N.V. is holding 31,048,137 shares at $69,999,504 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACHR

Equity return is now at value -96.39, with -75.47 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.