ArcelorMittal (MT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) has increased by 5.29 when compared to last closing price of 27.11. Despite this, the company has experienced a 11.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-13 that ArcelorMittal was characterized by highly cyclical performance in the past. However, the company has nearly eliminated its interest expense and has greatly reduced its share count thanks to its blowout earnings in the last three years. As a result, it has greatly improved its mid-cycle earnings per share.

Is It Worth Investing in ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) is above average at 5.62x. The 36-month beta value for MT is also noteworthy at 1.94.

The public float for MT is 780.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.48% of that float. The average trading volume of MT on December 18, 2023 was 2.06M shares.

MT’s Market Performance

MT stock saw an increase of 11.03% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 21.94% and a quarterly increase of 12.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.41% for ArcelorMittal (MT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.14% for MT’s stock, with a 8.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MT Trading at 20.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares surge +19.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MT rose by +11.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.46. In addition, ArcelorMittal saw 8.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MT

Equity return is now at value 7.80, with 4.42 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, ArcelorMittal (MT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.