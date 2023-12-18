Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AMAT is 1.58.

The public float for AMAT is 833.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMAT on December 18, 2023 was 5.78M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

AMAT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) has dropped by -2.30 compared to previous close of 161.95. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Finbold reported 2023-12-18 that In recent times, US Senator Tommy Tuberville has found himself under scrutiny by popular social media accounts, earning the dubious distinction as an American politician with the highest number of suspicious stock trades.

AMAT’s Market Performance

AMAT’s stock has risen by 1.99% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.21% and a quarterly rise of 14.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.71% for Applied Materials Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.50% for AMAT’s stock, with a 16.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMAT stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for AMAT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AMAT in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $185 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMAT Trading at 9.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares surge +7.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMAT rose by +2.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $151.93. In addition, Applied Materials Inc. saw 62.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMAT starting from Hill Brice, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $150.04 back on Aug 30. After this action, Hill Brice now owns 106,023 shares of Applied Materials Inc., valued at $150,040 using the latest closing price.

Little Teri A., the SVP, CLO of Applied Materials Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $142.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that Little Teri A. is holding 69,504 shares at $1,420,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMAT

Equity return is now at value 48.04, with 23.87 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.