Applied Dna Sciences Inc (APDN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Applied Dna Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: APDN) has decreased by -11.29 when compared to last closing price of 0.70.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -29.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-08 that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN ) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call December 7, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Sanjay Hurry – Head of IR Beth Jantzen – CFO James Hayward – Chairman, President and CEO Clay Shorrock – Chief Legal Officer and Head of Business Development Conference Call Participants Jason McCarthy – Maxim Group Yi Chen – H.C. Wainwright Operator Good Day and welcome to the Applied DNA Sciences Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Applied Dna Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: APDN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for APDN is also noteworthy at 0.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for APDN is 12.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.22% of that float. The average trading volume of APDN on December 18, 2023 was 50.84K shares.

APDN’s Market Performance

APDN’s stock has seen a -29.51% decrease for the week, with a -22.37% drop in the past month and a -54.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.57% for Applied Dna Sciences Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.91% for APDN’s stock, with a -46.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APDN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for APDN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APDN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $24 based on the research report published on February 12, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

APDN Trading at -30.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.16%, as shares sank -26.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APDN fell by -29.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8625. In addition, Applied Dna Sciences Inc saw -62.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for APDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-81.94 for the present operating margin

+31.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applied Dna Sciences Inc stands at -74.41. The total capital return value is set at -115.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -106.95. Equity return is now at value -111.37, with -55.39 for asset returns.

Based on Applied Dna Sciences Inc (APDN), the company’s capital structure generated 25.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.00. Total debt to assets is 9.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.86.

Conclusion

In summary, Applied Dna Sciences Inc (APDN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.