Antero Midstream Corp (AM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE: AM) has increased by 2.46 when compared to last closing price of 12.41. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.51% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-07 that Here is how Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) and Archrock Inc. (AROC) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Is It Worth Investing in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE: AM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE: AM) is above average at 17.32x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.15.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for AM is 336.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.60% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AM on December 18, 2023 was 2.37M shares.

AM’s Market Performance

The stock of Antero Midstream Corp (AM) has seen a -0.51% decrease in the past week, with a -0.51% drop in the past month, and a 8.95% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.83% for AM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.99% for AM stock, with a simple moving average of 10.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AM stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AM in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $12.50 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AM Trading at 0.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares sank -2.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AM fell by -0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.96. In addition, Antero Midstream Corp saw 17.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AM starting from MCARDLE JANINE J, who purchase 6,011 shares at the price of $11.96 back on Aug 22. After this action, MCARDLE JANINE J now owns 54,093 shares of Antero Midstream Corp, valued at $71,892 using the latest closing price.

Pearce Sheri sale 16,600 shares at $12.05 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Pearce Sheri is holding 138,667 shares at $200,030 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Antero Midstream Corp (AM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.