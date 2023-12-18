Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Viatris Inc (VTRS)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Viatris Inc (NASDAQ: VTRS) is above average at 6.81x. The 36-month beta value for VTRS is also noteworthy at 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for VTRS is 1.18B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.75% of that float. The average trading volume of VTRS on December 18, 2023 was 8.95M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

VTRS) stock’s latest price update

Viatris Inc (NASDAQ: VTRS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.15 compared to its previous closing price of 10.39. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-12-13 that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares VRTX, +10.68% were on track for an all-time high Wednesday after the company released new data from a trial of its investigational non-opioid pain medicine.

VTRS’s Market Performance

Viatris Inc (VTRS) has seen a 4.48% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.72% gain in the past month and a 4.58% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.29% for VTRS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.42% for VTRS’s stock, with a 4.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VTRS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for VTRS by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for VTRS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $9 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VTRS Trading at 9.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +12.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTRS rose by +4.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.62. In addition, Viatris Inc saw -7.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTRS starting from Cuneo Andrew, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $10.50 back on Dec 14. After this action, Cuneo Andrew now owns 46,795 shares of Viatris Inc, valued at $42,000 using the latest closing price.

Ni Xiangyang (Sean), the President, Greater China of Viatris Inc, sale 14,937 shares at $9.37 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that Ni Xiangyang (Sean) is holding 64,658 shares at $139,942 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.51 for the present operating margin

+41.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viatris Inc stands at +12.85. The total capital return value is set at 5.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.22. Equity return is now at value 9.15, with 3.76 for asset returns.

Based on Viatris Inc (VTRS), the company’s capital structure generated 92.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.11. Total debt to assets is 39.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.

Conclusion

In summary, Viatris Inc (VTRS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.