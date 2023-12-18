Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE: TECK) is above average at 13.51x. The 36-month beta value for TECK is also noteworthy at 1.17.

The public float for TECK is 506.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.27% of that float. The average trading volume of TECK on December 18, 2023 was 3.71M shares.

TECK) stock’s latest price update

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE: TECK) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.23 compared to its previous closing price of 41.56. However, the company has seen a gain of 11.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Kitco reported 2023-12-13 that (Kitco News) – The Copper Mark is the leading assurance framework to promote responsible practices across the copper, molybdenum, nickel and zinc value chains.

TECK’s Market Performance

Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) has seen a 11.15% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 19.18% gain in the past month and a -1.06% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.94% for TECK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.91% for TECK’s stock, with a 4.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TECK Trading at 11.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TECK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, as shares surge +17.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TECK rose by +11.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.90. In addition, Teck Resources Ltd saw 12.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TECK

Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 4.22 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.