Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of SRIVARU Holding Ltd. (SVMH)

The price-to-earnings ratio for SRIVARU Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: SVMH) is above average at 128.57x. The 36-month beta value for SVMH is also noteworthy at -1.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SVMH is 46.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a – of that float. The average trading volume of SVMH on December 18, 2023 was 833.49K shares.

SVMH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of SRIVARU Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: SVMH) has decreased by -20.79 when compared to last closing price of 0.57.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -58.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-14 that SRIVARU (NASDAQ: SVMH ) stock is heading higher on Thursday despite a lack of news from the electric motorcycle company. There are no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why the stock is up today.

SVMH’s Market Performance

SRIVARU Holding Ltd. (SVMH) has experienced a -58.85% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -54.78% drop in the past month, and a -80.73% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 53.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 27.99% for SVMH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -50.29% for SVMH’s stock, with a -78.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SVMH Trading at -70.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SVMH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 27.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 53.55%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SVMH fell by -37.50%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, SRIVARU Holding Ltd. saw -79.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SVMH

Equity return is now at value 0.81, with 0.48 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In summary, SRIVARU Holding Ltd. (SVMH) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.