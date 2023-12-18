Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) is above average at 10.85x. The 36-month beta value for HPE is also noteworthy at 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HPE is $17.84, which is $1.12 above than the current price. The public float for HPE is 1.28B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.73% of that float. The average trading volume of HPE on December 18, 2023 was 10.65M shares.

HPE) stock’s latest price update

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.99 compared to its previous closing price of 17.06. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-12-15 that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. HPE, -1.55% on Friday named Marie Myers as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective Jan. 15, 2024. Myers will report to HPE Chief Executive Antonio Neri.

HPE’s Market Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) has seen a 3.08% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.64% gain in the past month and a -1.65% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.38% for HPE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.31% for HPE’s stock, with a 4.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HPE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HPE stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for HPE by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for HPE in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $16 based on the research report published on November 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HPE Trading at 3.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares surge +6.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HPE rose by +3.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.23. In addition, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co saw 4.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HPE starting from Hotard Justin, who sale 10,612 shares at the price of $16.37 back on Dec 13. After this action, Hotard Justin now owns 47,737 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, valued at $173,718 using the latest closing price.

Cox Jeremy, the SVP, Controller, CTO & CFO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, sale 4,887 shares at $16.37 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Cox Jeremy is holding 29,934 shares at $80,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HPE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.38 for the present operating margin

+34.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co stands at +6.95. The total capital return value is set at 7.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.08. Equity return is now at value 9.87, with 3.54 for asset returns.

Based on Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE), the company’s capital structure generated 58.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.84. Total debt to assets is 21.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.

Conclusion

In summary, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.