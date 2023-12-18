Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of enVVeno Medical Corporation (NVNO)

The 36-month beta value for NVNO is also noteworthy at 1.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for NVNO is 13.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.76% of that float. The average trading volume of NVNO on December 18, 2023 was 78.85K shares.

NVNO) stock’s latest price update

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: NVNO)’s stock price has soared by 12.77 in relation to previous closing price of 3.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 12.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NVNO’s Market Performance

NVNO’s stock has risen by 12.17% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.36% and a quarterly drop of -21.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.30% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.46% for enVVeno Medical Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.07% for NVNO’s stock, with a -3.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NVNO Trading at -4.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.30%, as shares sank -4.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVNO rose by +12.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.77. In addition, enVVeno Medical Corporation saw -16.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NVNO

The total capital return value is set at -51.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.26. Equity return is now at value -71.16, with -65.39 for asset returns.

Based on enVVeno Medical Corporation (NVNO), the company’s capital structure generated 4.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.24. Total debt to assets is 4.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.47.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 25.78.

Conclusion

In summary, enVVeno Medical Corporation (NVNO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.