Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Bitcoin Depot Inc (BTM)

The 36-month beta value for BTM is also noteworthy at -0.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BTM is 3.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.76% of that float. The average trading volume of BTM on December 18, 2023 was 125.34K shares.

BTM) stock’s latest price update

Bitcoin Depot Inc (NASDAQ: BTM)’s stock price has dropped by -12.86 in relation to previous closing price of 2.41. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -28.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-30 that ATLANTA, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitcoin Depot Inc. (“Bitcoin Depot” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based Bitcoin ATM operator and leading fintech company, will hold a conference call and live audio webcast on Monday, November 13th at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. Bitcoin Depot plans to release results before the market open on the same day.

BTM’s Market Performance

BTM’s stock has fallen by -28.57% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.70% and a quarterly drop of -22.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.22% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.23% for Bitcoin Depot Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.88% for BTM’s stock, with a -63.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BTM Trading at -16.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.22%, as shares sank -8.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTM fell by -28.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.37. In addition, Bitcoin Depot Inc saw -79.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTM starting from Mintz Brandon Taylor, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $2.20 back on Nov 17. After this action, Mintz Brandon Taylor now owns 822,432 shares of Bitcoin Depot Inc, valued at $88,000 using the latest closing price.

Buchanan Christopher Scott, the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of Bitcoin Depot Inc, sale 30,000 shares at $2.07 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Buchanan Christopher Scott is holding 353,253 shares at $62,082 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTM

The total capital return value is set at -3.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.07. Equity return is now at value -10.41, with -7.97 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

In summary, Bitcoin Depot Inc (BTM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.