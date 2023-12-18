Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR)

The 36-month beta value for AUR is also noteworthy at 2.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AUR is 696.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.72% of that float. The average trading volume of AUR on December 18, 2023 was 7.35M shares.

AUR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: AUR) has jumped by 6.11 compared to previous close of 3.60. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 40.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-01 that Aurora Innovation, Inc. (AUR) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

AUR’s Market Performance

AUR’s stock has risen by 40.96% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 82.78% and a quarterly rise of 7.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.74% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.57% for Aurora Innovation Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 54.52% for AUR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 73.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AUR stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for AUR by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for AUR in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $3 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AUR Trading at 78.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.74%, as shares surge +80.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +76.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUR rose by +40.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +167.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.56. In addition, Aurora Innovation Inc saw 215.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUR starting from Anderson Sterling, who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $3.54 back on Sep 18. After this action, Anderson Sterling now owns 61,933 shares of Aurora Innovation Inc, valued at $707,240 using the latest closing price.

Anderson Sterling, the Director of Aurora Innovation Inc, sale 3,926 shares at $3.48 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Anderson Sterling is holding 61,933 shares at $13,679 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1085.29 for the present operating margin

+26.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aurora Innovation Inc stands at -2533.82. The total capital return value is set at -27.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.01. Equity return is now at value -43.10, with -38.97 for asset returns.

Based on Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR), the company’s capital structure generated 7.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.08. Total debt to assets is 6.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2,040.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.47.

Conclusion

In summary, Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.