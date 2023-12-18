An In-Depth Look at The Real Brokerage Inc.’s (REAX) Stock Performance

In the past week, REAX stock has gone up by 25.95%, with a monthly gain of 23.13% and a quarterly plunge of -1.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.71% for The Real Brokerage Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.03% for REAX’s stock, with a 11.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for REAX is also noteworthy at 1.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for REAX is 88.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.21% of that float. The average trading volume of REAX on December 18, 2023 was 100.70K shares.

REAX) stock’s latest price update

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 11.49 compared to its previous closing price of 1.48. However, the company has seen a gain of 25.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-12-04 that TORONTO & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX), the fastest growing publicly traded real estate brokerage, today announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tamir Poleg, will present at the following virtual investor conferences: Investor Summit Conference: Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023 Time: 9:30 a.m. ET Webcast link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_lxTf53iSTD6Oild9DEEFkQ#/registration Singular Research’s Best of the Uncovered Conference.

REAX Trading at 15.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.92%, as shares surge +19.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REAX rose by +25.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3997. In addition, The Real Brokerage Inc. saw 57.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for REAX

Equity return is now at value -118.11, with -38.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.