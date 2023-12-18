An In-Depth Look at Community Health Systems, Inc.’s (CYH) Stock Performance

The stock of Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) has seen a 10.19% increase in the past week, with a 8.55% gain in the past month, and a -6.41% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.59% for CYH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.51% for CYH’s stock, with a -22.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) is 1.62x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CYH is 1.69. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) is $4.61, which is $1.69 above the current market price. The public float for CYH is 125.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.25% of that float. On December 18, 2023, CYH’s average trading volume was 1.77M shares.

CYH) stock’s latest price update

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH)’s stock price has plunge by -4.89relation to previous closing price of 3.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 10.19% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-12 that The November U.S. jobs report showed continued resilience in the labor market. U.S. non-farm payrolls grew by 199,000 last month, the Labor Department said Friday.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYH stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for CYH by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CYH in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $5 based on the research report published on June 17, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CYH Trading at 12.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.29%, as shares surge +10.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYH rose by +10.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.70. In addition, Community Health Systems, Inc. saw -32.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYH starting from SMITH WAYNE T, who purchase 1,000,000 shares at the price of $2.11 back on Oct 31. After this action, SMITH WAYNE T now owns 5,107,901 shares of Community Health Systems, Inc., valued at $2,110,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.96 for the present operating margin

+5.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Community Health Systems, Inc. stands at +0.38. The total capital return value is set at 6.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.