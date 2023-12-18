American Public Education Inc (APEI) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of American Public Education Inc (APEI) has gone down by -2.17% for the week, with a 31.87% rise in the past month and a 71.82% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.06% for APEI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.50% for APEI’s stock, with a 44.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in American Public Education Inc (NASDAQ: APEI) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.23.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for American Public Education Inc (APEI) is $8.00, which is -$0.11 below the current market price. The public float for APEI is 17.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.82% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of APEI on December 18, 2023 was 59.93K shares.

APEI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of American Public Education Inc (NASDAQ: APEI) has dropped by -12.70 compared to previous close of 9.29. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-14 that After a stellar rally in Wall Street this year, investors with limited funds but desire to participate in the market can bet on low-priced top-ranked stocks like Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON), LegalZoom.com (LZ), PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS), American Public Education (APEI) and Cellebrite DI (CLBT).

Analysts’ Opinion of APEI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APEI stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for APEI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for APEI in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $6 based on the research report published on May 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

APEI Trading at 37.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.45%, as shares surge +38.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APEI fell by -2.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.80. In addition, American Public Education Inc saw -34.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APEI starting from Kurshan Barbara, who sale 7,333 shares at the price of $7.32 back on Nov 28. After this action, Kurshan Barbara now owns 23,694 shares of American Public Education Inc, valued at $53,695 using the latest closing price.

Kurshan Barbara, the Director of American Public Education Inc, sale 4,605 shares at $6.97 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that Kurshan Barbara is holding 31,027 shares at $32,090 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APEI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.08 for the present operating margin

+47.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Public Education Inc stands at -18.97. The total capital return value is set at 2.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.47. Equity return is now at value -22.40, with -10.99 for asset returns.

Based on American Public Education Inc (APEI), the company’s capital structure generated 59.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.40. Total debt to assets is 30.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, American Public Education Inc (APEI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.