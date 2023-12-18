American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.09x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.53. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) by analysts is $18.64, which is -$1.39 below the current market price. The public float for AEO is 181.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.11% of that float. On December 18, 2023, the average trading volume of AEO was 5.29M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

AEO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) has decreased by -2.81 when compared to last closing price of 20.61. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.69% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-15 that Invest in Hibbett Sports (HIBB), Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST), and American Eagle Outfitters (AEO), which are poised to gain even more on an uptick in retail sales.

AEO’s Market Performance

AEO’s stock has fallen by -0.69% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.30% and a quarterly rise of 38.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.33% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.76% for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.46% for AEO’s stock, with a 35.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEO stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AEO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AEO in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $19 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AEO Trading at 9.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares surge +4.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEO fell by -0.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.22. In addition, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. saw 43.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEO starting from Rempell Michael R, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $20.16 back on Dec 08. After this action, Rempell Michael R now owns 172,186 shares of American Eagle Outfitters Inc., valued at $705,425 using the latest closing price.

Rempell Michael R, the EVP, Chief Operations Officer of American Eagle Outfitters Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $19.55 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Rempell Michael R is holding 172,186 shares at $782,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.48 for the present operating margin

+30.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stands at +2.51. The total capital return value is set at 8.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.51. Equity return is now at value 13.64, with 6.07 for asset returns.

Based on American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO), the company’s capital structure generated 85.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.09. Total debt to assets is 35.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.86 and the total asset turnover is 1.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To sum up, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.