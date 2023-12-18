American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL)’s stock price has plunge by -0.69relation to previous closing price of 14.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.31% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Forbes reported 2023-12-16 that This week Delta DAL Air Lines announced three encroachments on American Airlines AAL territory. On Monday, it said it would expand at American’s Miami hub.

Is It Worth Investing in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) Right Now?

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AAL is at 1.57. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AAL is $14.23, which is -$0.26 below the current market price. The public float for AAL is 643.71M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.51% of that float. The average trading volume for AAL on December 18, 2023 was 36.57M shares.

AAL’s Market Performance

The stock of American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) has seen a 5.31% increase in the past week, with a 16.67% rise in the past month, and a 10.53% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.81% for AAL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.58% for AAL stock, with a simple moving average of 1.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAL stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for AAL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AAL in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $12 based on the research report published on November 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AAL Trading at 18.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares surge +18.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAL rose by +5.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.10. In addition, American Airlines Group Inc saw 13.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAL starting from Raja Vasu, who sale 7,545 shares at the price of $14.30 back on Dec 14. After this action, Raja Vasu now owns 321,608 shares of American Airlines Group Inc, valued at $107,894 using the latest closing price.

Raja Vasu, the EVP Chief Commercial Officer of American Airlines Group Inc, sale 5,121 shares at $12.29 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Raja Vasu is holding 334,049 shares at $62,937 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.68 for the present operating margin

+18.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Airlines Group Inc stands at +0.26. The total capital return value is set at 4.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.