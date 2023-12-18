Amcor Plc (AMCR) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Amcor Plc (NYSE: AMCR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AMCR is at 0.86. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for AMCR is 1.44B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.77% of that float. The average trading volume for AMCR on December 18, 2023 was 7.98M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

AMCR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Amcor Plc (NYSE: AMCR) has decreased by -1.13 when compared to last closing price of 9.71.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-15 that With thousands of listed companies, it’s impossible for an investor to be aware of all growth stories. Generally, it’s the stock in news that grabs investor attention.

AMCR’s Market Performance

AMCR’s stock has fallen by -0.52% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.67% and a quarterly rise of 3.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.79% for Amcor Plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.54% for AMCR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMCR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AMCR by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for AMCR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $9 based on the research report published on July 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMCR Trading at 5.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares surge +3.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMCR fell by -0.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.47. In addition, Amcor Plc saw -19.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMCR starting from NAYAR ARUN, who sale 10,261 shares at the price of $9.39 back on Dec 01. After this action, NAYAR ARUN now owns 52,527 shares of Amcor Plc, valued at $96,351 using the latest closing price.

Long Nicholas T., the Director of Amcor Plc, sale 9,699 shares at $9.39 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Long Nicholas T. is holding 36,922 shares at $91,074 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMCR

Equity return is now at value 24.77, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Amcor Plc (AMCR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.