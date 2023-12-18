Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR (AMBO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AMBO is 0.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AMBO is $270.00, which is $269.85 above the current price. The public float for AMBO is 26.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMBO on December 18, 2023 was 202.55K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

AMBO) stock’s latest price update

Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR (AMEX: AMBO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -11.50 compared to its previous closing price of 0.17. However, the company has seen a fall of -15.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2021-09-20 that Ambow Education Holding Ltd (NYSE: AMBO) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 10.8% year-on-year, to RMB 172.3 million ($26.7 million). Gross profit rose 25.7% to RMB 75.9 million ($11.8 million), and the margin expanded 530 basis points Y/Y to 44.1%.

AMBO’s Market Performance

Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR (AMBO) has seen a -15.73% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 14.50% gain in the past month and a -18.92% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.41% for AMBO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.81% for AMBO’s stock, with a -29.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AMBO Trading at -2.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMBO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.27%, as shares surge +14.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMBO fell by -15.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1710. In addition, Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR saw -50.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AMBO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-59.51 for the present operating margin

-0.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR stands at -62.35. The total capital return value is set at -21.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.03.

Based on Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR (AMBO), the company’s capital structure generated 148.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.79. Total debt to assets is 45.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR (AMBO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.