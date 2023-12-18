Altria Group Inc.’s (MO) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Altria Group Inc. (MO) has gone up by 1.09% for the week, with a 2.45% rise in the past month and a -3.69% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.14% for MO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.44% for MO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.05% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) Right Now?

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.68. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Altria Group Inc. (MO) is $46.51, which is $4.76 above the current market price. The public float for MO is 1.77B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MO on December 18, 2023 was 8.72M shares.

MO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) has dropped by -0.85 compared to previous close of 42.11. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-17 that Altria Group’s stock has nearly a double-digit dividend yield. It has raised payments annually for more than half a century.

Analysts’ Opinion of MO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MO stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for MO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MO in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $52 based on the research report published on April 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MO Trading at 0.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.31%, as shares surge +2.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MO rose by +1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.62. In addition, Altria Group Inc. saw -8.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MO starting from Davis Robert Matthews, who purchase 1,200 shares at the price of $40.50 back on Nov 06. After this action, Davis Robert Matthews now owns 8,473 shares of Altria Group Inc., valued at $48,599 using the latest closing price.

Clarke Ian L.T., the Director of Altria Group Inc., purchase 1,100 shares at $40.57 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that Clarke Ian L.T. is holding 7,145 shares at $44,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+58.23 for the present operating margin

+68.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altria Group Inc. stands at +27.80. The total capital return value is set at 48.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Altria Group Inc. (MO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.