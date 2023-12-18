Altice USA Inc’s (ATUS) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, ATUS stock has gone up by 11.63%, with a monthly gain of 1.27% and a quarterly plunge of -28.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.53% for Altice USA Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.36% for ATUS’s stock, with a -19.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ATUS is at 1.32. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ATUS is $4.62, which is $2.22 above the current market price. The public float for ATUS is 389.12M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.30% of that float. The average trading volume for ATUS on December 18, 2023 was 3.74M shares.

ATUS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) has plunged by -2.83 when compared to previous closing price of 2.47, but the company has seen a 11.63% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC reported 2023-12-11 that Altice USA is in talks to sell financial streaming news service Cheddar to a private-equity firm.

ATUS Trading at -6.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.17%, as shares surge +9.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATUS rose by +11.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.25. In addition, Altice USA Inc saw -47.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ATUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.03 for the present operating margin

+48.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altice USA Inc stands at +2.02. The total capital return value is set at 7.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Altice USA Inc (ATUS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.