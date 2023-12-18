Alkermes plc (ALKS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 22.22x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.57. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Alkermes plc (ALKS) by analysts is $31.85, which is $4.43 above the current market price. The public float for ALKS is 164.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.74% of that float. On December 18, 2023, the average trading volume of ALKS was 2.19M shares.

ALKS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) has surged by 1.74 when compared to previous closing price of 26.95, but the company has seen a 6.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-24 that Alkermes (ALKS) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

ALKS’s Market Performance

Alkermes plc (ALKS) has experienced a 6.03% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 24.40% rise in the past month, and a -1.45% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.33% for ALKS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.03% for ALKS stock, with a simple moving average of 3.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALKS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ALKS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ALKS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $33 based on the research report published on November 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALKS Trading at 12.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares surge +17.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALKS rose by +6.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.35. In addition, Alkermes plc saw 12.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALKS starting from LAURENCIN CATO T, who sale 2,638 shares at the price of $31.85 back on Jun 08. After this action, LAURENCIN CATO T now owns 7,479 shares of Alkermes plc, valued at $84,020 using the latest closing price.

LAURENCIN CATO T, the Director of Alkermes plc, sale 2,800 shares at $31.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that LAURENCIN CATO T is holding 7,479 shares at $88,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.80 for the present operating margin

+76.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alkermes plc stands at -14.24. The total capital return value is set at -9.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.79. Equity return is now at value 17.91, with 10.17 for asset returns.

Based on Alkermes plc (ALKS), the company’s capital structure generated 38.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.65. Total debt to assets is 20.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.27.

Conclusion

To sum up, Alkermes plc (ALKS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.