Alaunos Therapeutics Inc (TCRT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TCRT)’s stock price has increased by 16.26 compared to its previous closing price of 0.05. However, the company has seen a 5.59% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-16 that Due to a lack of funding needs, Alaunos (TCRT) decides to end its only clinical study. The company will instead focus on its hunTR TCR discovery platform and explore broad strategic alternatives.

Is It Worth Investing in Alaunos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TCRT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TCRT is -0.23.

The public float for TCRT is 229.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TCRT on December 18, 2023 was 3.57M shares.

TCRT’s Market Performance

TCRT stock saw a decrease of 5.59% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -24.43% and a quarterly a decrease of -64.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.65% for Alaunos Therapeutics Inc (TCRT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.73% for TCRT stock, with a simple moving average of -84.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCRT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for TCRT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TCRT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $3 based on the research report published on October 04, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TCRT Trading at -35.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.60%, as shares sank -20.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCRT rose by +6.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0606. In addition, Alaunos Therapeutics Inc saw -91.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCRT starting from Boyle Kevin S. Sr., who sale 68,014 shares at the price of $0.14 back on Sep 01. After this action, Boyle Kevin S. Sr. now owns 798,236 shares of Alaunos Therapeutics Inc, valued at $9,542 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCRT

Equity return is now at value -158.46, with -84.02 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alaunos Therapeutics Inc (TCRT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.