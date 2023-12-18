Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) is above average at 19.52x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.61.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) is $50.27, which is $11.32 above the current market price. The public float for ALK is 127.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.86% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ALK on December 18, 2023 was 2.99M shares.

ALK) stock’s latest price update

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK)’s stock price has decreased by -0.54 compared to its previous closing price of 39.16. However, the company has seen a 9.38% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-14 that The latest trading day saw Alaska Air Group (ALK) settling at $39.16, representing a +1.37% change from its previous close.

ALK’s Market Performance

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) has seen a 9.38% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.24% gain in the past month and a 0.18% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.29% for ALK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.62% for ALK stock, with a simple moving average of -7.92% for the last 200 days.

ALK Trading at 11.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares surge +7.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALK rose by +9.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.02. In addition, Alaska Air Group Inc. saw -9.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALK starting from MINICUCCI BENITO, who purchase 56 shares at the price of $36.27 back on Dec 07. After this action, MINICUCCI BENITO now owns 119,942 shares of Alaska Air Group Inc., valued at $2,031 using the latest closing price.

MINICUCCI BENITO, the CEO AND PRESIDENT of Alaska Air Group Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $48.73 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that MINICUCCI BENITO is holding 114,506 shares at $243,659 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.77 for the present operating margin

+16.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alaska Air Group Inc. stands at +0.60. The total capital return value is set at 7.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.81. Equity return is now at value 6.54, with 1.74 for asset returns.

Based on Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK), the company’s capital structure generated 99.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.76. Total debt to assets is 24.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.