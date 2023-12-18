Akili Inc (AKLI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Akili Inc (NASDAQ: AKLI)’s stock price has plunge by 14.79relation to previous closing price of 0.42. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 23.27% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-12 that Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Caty Reid – Vice President Marketing & Communications Matt Franklin – President & Chief Operating Officer Scott Kollins – Chief Medical Officer Santosh Shanbhag – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Vikram Purohit – Morgan Stanley Charles Rhyee – TD Cowen Rahul Rakhit – LifeSci Capital Operator Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Akili Interactive Labs Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Akili Inc (NASDAQ: AKLI) Right Now?



The public float for AKLI is 43.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.19% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AKLI on December 18, 2023 was 59.31K shares.

AKLI’s Market Performance

AKLI stock saw an increase of 23.27% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.98% and a quarterly increase of -35.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.57% for Akili Inc (AKLI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.71% for AKLI’s stock, with a -51.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKLI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AKLI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AKLI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $2 based on the research report published on November 18, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AKLI Trading at 5.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.64%, as shares sank -2.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKLI rose by +13.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4524. In addition, Akili Inc saw -57.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKLI starting from Martucci Walter Edward II, who sale 2,353 shares at the price of $1.05 back on Sep 11. After this action, Martucci Walter Edward II now owns 3,150,180 shares of Akili Inc, valued at $2,471 using the latest closing price.

Franklin Matthew, the President & COO of Akili Inc, sale 1,728 shares at $1.05 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Franklin Matthew is holding 753,898 shares at $1,814 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Akili Inc (AKLI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.