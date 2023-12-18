Agenus Inc (AGEN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Agenus Inc (NASDAQ: AGEN) has decreased by -9.13 when compared to last closing price of 0.76. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.34% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-12-13 that The wait is over for the results of the December 2023 FOMC Meeting and Fed press conference. If you had a Dovish Fed on your bingo card for this week, you might be ready to claim your prize.

Is It Worth Investing in Agenus Inc (NASDAQ: AGEN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AGEN is 1.40. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Agenus Inc (AGEN) is $6.50, which is $5.81 above the current market price. The public float for AGEN is 363.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.84% of that float. On December 18, 2023, AGEN’s average trading volume was 7.78M shares.

AGEN’s Market Performance

AGEN’s stock has seen a -7.34% decrease for the week, with a -6.24% drop in the past month and a -44.66% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.85% for Agenus Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.80% for AGEN’s stock, with a -48.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGEN stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for AGEN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AGEN in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $8 based on the research report published on June 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AGEN Trading at -16.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.89%, as shares sank -1.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGEN fell by -7.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7414. In addition, Agenus Inc saw -70.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGEN starting from WIINBERG ULF, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $0.76 back on Nov 15. After this action, WIINBERG ULF now owns 124,063 shares of Agenus Inc, valued at $19,000 using the latest closing price.

AGENUS INC, the 10% Owner of Agenus Inc, purchase 429 shares at $1.10 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that AGENUS INC is holding 21,772,863 shares at $472 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGEN

Equity return is now at value -1998.16, with -70.78 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Agenus Inc (AGEN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.