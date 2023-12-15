Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Zebra Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: ZBRA)’s stock price has gone rise by 11.34 in comparison to its previous close of 244.43, however, the company has experienced a 16.69% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-14 that Through the pulsating realms of technology and healthcare, this article unveils the captivating narratives of three visionary entities. Amidst the ceaseless march of innovation, these future tech stocks stand as titans, redefining industries.

Is It Worth Investing in Zebra Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: ZBRA) Right Now?

Zebra Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: ZBRA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ZBRA is at 1.75.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for ZBRA is 50.97M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.11% of that float. The average trading volume for ZBRA on December 15, 2023 was 463.21K shares.

ZBRA’s Market Performance

ZBRA’s stock has seen a 16.69% increase for the week, with a 26.20% rise in the past month and a 8.27% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.77% for Zebra Technologies Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.59% for ZBRA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZBRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZBRA stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for ZBRA by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for ZBRA in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $183 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZBRA Trading at 24.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZBRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.09%, as shares surge +25.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZBRA rose by +16.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $234.21. In addition, Zebra Technologies Corp. saw 6.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZBRA starting from Burns Bill, who purchase 1,219 shares at the price of $205.00 back on Nov 08. After this action, Burns Bill now owns 22,006 shares of Zebra Technologies Corp., valued at $249,895 using the latest closing price.

Winters Nathan Andrew, the Chief Financial Officer of Zebra Technologies Corp., purchase 479 shares at $209.99 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Winters Nathan Andrew is holding 10,762 shares at $100,585 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZBRA

Equity return is now at value 16.40, with 6.29 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.