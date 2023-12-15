Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd (ZAPP) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The public float for ZAPP is 20.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.58% of that float. The average trading volume of ZAPP on December 15, 2023 was 854.54K shares.

The stock of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ZAPP) has increased by 9.74 when compared to last closing price of 0.23. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.08% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Green Stock News reported 2023-07-26 that Zapp Electric Vehicles (NASDAQ: ZAPP), a producer of 2 wheel EV’s, has been granted European patents for two components of its i300 electric urban motorcycle. The Z-shaped exoskeleton and removable front fender are at the core of the i300’s innovative design, combining the performance of a motorbike with the convenience of a scooter.

ZAPP’s Market Performance

ZAPP’s stock has risen by 0.08% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.17% and a quarterly drop of -77.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.96% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.97% for Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.05% for ZAPP’s stock, with a -92.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ZAPP Trading at -22.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZAPP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.96%, as shares sank -8.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZAPP rose by +0.08%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2650. In addition, Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd saw -97.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZAPP

Equity return is now at value -0.61, with -0.58 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd (ZAPP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.