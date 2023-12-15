Yext Inc (YEXT) Stock Experiences -14.67% Monthly Change

In the past week, YEXT stock has gone up by 5.03%, with a monthly decline of -14.67% and a quarterly plunge of -10.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.45% for Yext Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.30% for YEXT’s stock, with a -32.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Yext Inc (NYSE: YEXT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for YEXT is also noteworthy at 1.30.

The public float for YEXT is 100.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.60% of that float. The average trading volume of YEXT on December 15, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

YEXT) stock’s latest price update

Yext Inc (NYSE: YEXT)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.53 in comparison to its previous close of 5.67, however, the company has experienced a 5.03% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-08 that According to Barchart.com’s data for U.S. stocks hitting 52-week highs and 52-week lows, the evidence suggests there aren’t many undervalued stocks to buy right now. In late October, Barron’s cited a Wall Street economist who said stocks are more overvalued than they have been 20 years.

Analysts’ Opinion of YEXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YEXT stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for YEXT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for YEXT in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $11 based on the research report published on June 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

YEXT Trading at -9.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YEXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.01%, as shares sank -15.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YEXT rose by +5.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.31. In addition, Yext Inc saw -13.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YEXT starting from Shin Ho, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $6.20 back on Sep 22. After this action, Shin Ho now owns 112,477 shares of Yext Inc, valued at $93,012 using the latest closing price.

Shin Ho, the General Counsel of Yext Inc, sale 6,000 shares at $10.27 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that Shin Ho is holding 114,224 shares at $61,645 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YEXT

Equity return is now at value -9.10, with -2.73 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Yext Inc (YEXT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.