WideOpenWest Inc (WOW) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Is It Worth Investing in WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE: WOW) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.40.

The public float for WOW is 48.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.58% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WOW on December 15, 2023 was 450.61K shares.

WOW’s Market Performance

WOW’s stock has seen a 1.26% increase for the week, with a 5.80% rise in the past month and a -47.38% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.12% for WideOpenWest Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.30% for WOW’s stock, with a simple moving average of -49.53% for the last 200 days.

WOW Trading at -28.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.98%, as shares surge +1.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WOW rose by +1.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.07. In addition, WideOpenWest Inc saw -55.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WOW starting from Hryckiewicz Henry, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $7.50 back on Nov 03. After this action, Hryckiewicz Henry now owns 189,151 shares of WideOpenWest Inc, valued at $30,000 using the latest closing price.

Hryckiewicz Henry, the Chief Technology Officer of WideOpenWest Inc, sale 4,000 shares at $7.54 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Hryckiewicz Henry is holding 193,151 shares at $30,157 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WOW

Equity return is now at value -57.60, with -15.72 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, WideOpenWest Inc (WOW) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.