What Recent Market Trends Mean for Intrepid Potash Inc’s (IPI) Stock

In the past week, IPI stock has gone up by 18.82%, with a monthly gain of 16.08% and a quarterly plunge of -6.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.19% for Intrepid Potash Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.45% for IPI stock, with a simple moving average of -2.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intrepid Potash Inc (NYSE: IPI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Intrepid Potash Inc (NYSE: IPI) is 54.54x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IPI is 2.19.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for IPI is 9.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.84% of that float. On December 15, 2023, IPI’s average trading volume was 109.11K shares.

IPI) stock’s latest price update

Intrepid Potash Inc (NYSE: IPI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 20.30 in relation to its previous close of 19.26. However, the company has experienced a 18.82% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-14 that Intrepid Potash produces both potassium and potash. Soon it might produce lithium as well.

Analysts’ Opinion of IPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IPI stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for IPI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IPI in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $11 based on the research report published on November 04, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

IPI Trading at 13.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.28%, as shares surge +13.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPI rose by +18.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.70. In addition, Intrepid Potash Inc saw -19.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IPI starting from Jornayvaz Robert P III, who sale 29,300 shares at the price of $20.08 back on May 23. After this action, Jornayvaz Robert P III now owns 1,605,923 shares of Intrepid Potash Inc, valued at $588,344 using the latest closing price.

Jornayvaz Robert P III, the Executive Chairman & CEO of Intrepid Potash Inc, sale 41,858 shares at $19.97 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Jornayvaz Robert P III is holding 1,635,223 shares at $836,004 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IPI

Equity return is now at value 0.77, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Intrepid Potash Inc (IPI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.