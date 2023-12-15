What Recent Market Trends Mean for Flowserve Corp.’s (FLS) Stock

The stock of Flowserve Corp. (FLS) has seen a 4.83% increase in the past week, with a 4.29% gain in the past month, and a 3.06% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.08% for FLS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.29% for FLS stock, with a simple moving average of 10.50% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Flowserve Corp. (NYSE: FLS) Right Now?

Flowserve Corp. (NYSE: FLS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FLS is 1.48.

The public float for FLS is 130.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FLS on December 15, 2023 was 990.26K shares.

FLS) stock’s latest price update

Flowserve Corp. (NYSE: FLS)’s stock price has plunge by 3.46relation to previous closing price of 39.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.83% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-24 that Flowserve (FLS) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Analysts’ Opinion of FLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for FLS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FLS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $50 based on the research report published on September 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FLS Trading at 6.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares surge +5.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLS rose by +4.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.43. In addition, Flowserve Corp. saw 31.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FLS

Equity return is now at value 13.90, with 5.18 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Flowserve Corp. (FLS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.