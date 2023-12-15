What Recent Market Trends Mean for AllianceBernstein Holding Lp’s (AB) Stock

The stock of AllianceBernstein Holding Lp (AB) has gone up by 8.40% for the week, with a 16.36% rise in the past month and a -3.25% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.25% for AB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.78% for AB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.30% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AllianceBernstein Holding Lp (NYSE: AB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for AllianceBernstein Holding Lp (NYSE: AB) is above average at 14.36x. The 36-month beta value for AB is also noteworthy at 1.29.

The public float for AB is 109.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.85% of that float. The average trading volume of AB on December 15, 2023 was 375.16K shares.

AB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of AllianceBernstein Holding Lp (NYSE: AB) has increased by 3.44 when compared to last closing price of 30.81.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-13 that Solid market performance and inflows drive AllianceBernstein’s (AB) November AUM balance higher.

Analysts’ Opinion of AB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AB stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AB in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $36.75 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AB Trading at 10.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.02%, as shares surge +16.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AB rose by +8.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.99. In addition, AllianceBernstein Holding Lp saw -7.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AB starting from Burke Kate C, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $29.56 back on Aug 10. After this action, Burke Kate C now owns 110,205 shares of AllianceBernstein Holding Lp, valued at $147,799 using the latest closing price.

Burke Kate C, the COO & CFO of AllianceBernstein Holding Lp, sale 12,500 shares at $33.79 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Burke Kate C is holding 115,205 shares at $422,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AB

Equity return is now at value 14.06, with 12.56 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, AllianceBernstein Holding Lp (AB) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.