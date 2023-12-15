VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (VSME) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: VSME)’s stock price has decreased by -10.35 compared to its previous closing price of 0.60. However, the company has seen a -23.30% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-10-04 that Penny stocks, defined as stocks trading under $5 per share, are known for their volatility and potential for significant returns. However, the low price of these stocks also makes them susceptible to dramatic price swings based on company-specific and industry news events.

Is It Worth Investing in VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: VSME) Right Now?

The public float for VSME is 10.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VSME on December 15, 2023 was 2.10M shares.

VSME’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 13.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.10% for VS MEDIA Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -27.15% for VSME stock, with a simple moving average of -56.61% for the last 200 days.

VSME Trading at -47.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.64%, as shares sank -29.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -88.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSME fell by -23.30%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7275. In addition, VS MEDIA Holdings Limited saw -85.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (VSME) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.