Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (GV) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The public float for GV is 17.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.32% of that float. On December 15, 2023, the average trading volume of GV was 508.67K shares.

The stock of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ: GV) has increased by 14.93 when compared to last closing price of 0.12. Despite this, the company has experienced a 13.79% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-06-06 that Visionary Education Tech (NASDAQ: VEDU ) stock is rocketing higher on Tuesday despite a lack of news from the company. There’s been no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why VEDU shares are rising today.

GV’s Market Performance

GV’s stock has risen by 13.79% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.22% and a quarterly drop of -33.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.28% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.13% for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.45% for GV’s stock, with a -68.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GV Trading at -9.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.28%, as shares sank -0.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GV rose by +13.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1358. In addition, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc saw -64.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GV

Equity return is now at value -43.14, with -5.25 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (GV) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.