Vision Marine Technologies Inc (VMAR) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

The public float for VMAR is 4.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VMAR on December 15, 2023 was 62.31K shares.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: VMAR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -12.41 in relation to its previous close of 1.37. However, the company has experienced a -22.08% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-22 that In the dynamic world of investments, electric boat stocks are gaining momentum. These ‘e-boat stocks’ blend innovation with eco-sustainability.

VMAR’s Market Performance

Vision Marine Technologies Inc (VMAR) has seen a -22.08% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -37.51% decline in the past month and a -64.81% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.79% for VMAR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.78% for VMAR stock, with a simple moving average of -63.98% for the last 200 days.

VMAR Trading at -36.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.74%, as shares sank -36.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VMAR fell by -22.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5195. In addition, Vision Marine Technologies Inc saw -73.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VMAR

Equity return is now at value -115.27, with -77.52 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Vision Marine Technologies Inc (VMAR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.