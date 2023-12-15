Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) has seen a 12.95% increase in the past week, with a 28.49% gain in the past month, and a 10.49% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.28% for VSAT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.19% for VSAT’s stock, with a -12.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for VSAT is also noteworthy at 1.35.

The public float for VSAT is 97.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.75% of that float. The average trading volume of VSAT on December 15, 2023 was 1.53M shares.

VSAT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) has increased by 8.19 when compared to last closing price of 24.43.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-14 that Space stocks are helping us live in a more connected world via satellite technology. These companies are helping to close gaps for remote regions.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSAT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for VSAT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VSAT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $30 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VSAT Trading at 33.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.90%, as shares surge +32.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSAT rose by +12.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.95. In addition, Viasat, Inc. saw -16.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSAT starting from Miller Craig Andrew, who sale 150 shares at the price of $22.53 back on Dec 06. After this action, Miller Craig Andrew now owns 13,398 shares of Viasat, Inc., valued at $3,380 using the latest closing price.

Lippert Keven K, the Executive Vice President of Viasat, Inc., sale 6,200 shares at $19.58 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Lippert Keven K is holding 24 shares at $121,396 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSAT

Equity return is now at value -24.46, with -8.08 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.