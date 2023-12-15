Verona Pharma Plc ADR (VRNA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Verona Pharma Plc ADR (NASDAQ: VRNA) has surged by 9.26 when compared to previous closing price of 15.12, but the company has seen a 20.85% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-18 that Verona Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for respiratory diseases. Their main candidate drug, ensifentrine, has shown promising results in clinical trials for COPD, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. The potential market for ensifentrine is significant, with millions of patients worldwide, and it could capture a significant portion of the COPD treatment market.

Is It Worth Investing in Verona Pharma Plc ADR (NASDAQ: VRNA) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for VRNA is at 0.19.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for VRNA is 60.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.68% of that float. The average trading volume for VRNA on December 15, 2023 was 390.66K shares.

VRNA’s Market Performance

VRNA stock saw an increase of 20.85% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.84% and a quarterly increase of -6.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.58% for Verona Pharma Plc ADR (VRNA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.90% for VRNA’s stock, with a -11.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRNA stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for VRNA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VRNA in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $38 based on the research report published on May 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VRNA Trading at 18.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.37%, as shares surge +15.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRNA rose by +20.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.12. In addition, Verona Pharma Plc ADR saw -36.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRNA starting from Edwards Martin, who purchase 33,736 shares at the price of $1.84 back on Nov 20. After this action, Edwards Martin now owns 144,800 shares of Verona Pharma Plc ADR, valued at $61,973 using the latest closing price.

EBSWORTH DAVID R, the Director of Verona Pharma Plc ADR, purchase 160,000 shares at $1.98 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that EBSWORTH DAVID R is holding 844,643 shares at $316,080 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRNA

Equity return is now at value -20.30, with -17.93 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Verona Pharma Plc ADR (VRNA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.