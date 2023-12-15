Veritone Inc (VERI) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Veritone Inc (VERI) has seen a -8.64% decrease in the past week, with a -2.90% drop in the past month, and a -19.92% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.02% for VERI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.91% for VERI stock, with a simple moving average of -44.92% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.89.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for VERI is 31.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.86% of that float. On December 15, 2023, the average trading volume of VERI was 331.34K shares.

VERI) stock’s latest price update

Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -8.22 in relation to its previous close of 2.19. However, the company has experienced a -8.64% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-28 that Even though AI stocks have done incredibly well in 2023, there remain shares best left alone. Whether you sell in December or earlier, it’s probably best to get rid of these shares quickly.

Analysts’ Opinion of VERI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VERI stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for VERI by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for VERI in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $2 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VERI Trading at -11.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.14%, as shares surge +3.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERI fell by -8.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.16. In addition, Veritone Inc saw -62.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VERI starting from Steelberg Ryan, who purchase 49,752 shares at the price of $2.05 back on Nov 17. After this action, Steelberg Ryan now owns 215,174 shares of Veritone Inc, valued at $101,992 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VERI

Equity return is now at value -147.01, with -15.86 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Veritone Inc (VERI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.