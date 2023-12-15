Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) has dropped by -4.77 compared to previous close of 247.23. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-13 that Increase in demand for risk mitigation, cost reduction and productivity improvement solutions is likely to help the Zacks Business – Information Services industry prosper. SPGI, VRSK and DNB are well-poised to benefit from this surge.

Is It Worth Investing in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) Right Now?

Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 69.31x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for VRSK is at 0.82.

The public float for VRSK is 143.94M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.07% of that float. The average trading volume for VRSK on December 15, 2023 was 909.46K shares.

VRSK’s Market Performance

VRSK stock saw a decrease of 0.72% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.10% and a quarterly a decrease of -4.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.79% for Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.59% for VRSK’s stock, with a 5.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRSK stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for VRSK by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VRSK in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $253 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VRSK Trading at -0.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares sank -0.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRSK rose by +0.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $239.11. In addition, Verisk Analytics Inc saw 33.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRSK starting from Daffan Nicholas, who sale 1,480 shares at the price of $242.10 back on Dec 12. After this action, Daffan Nicholas now owns 45,561 shares of Verisk Analytics Inc, valued at $358,308 using the latest closing price.

Daffan Nicholas, the Chief Information Officer of Verisk Analytics Inc, sale 1,484 shares at $237.66 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that Daffan Nicholas is holding 44,744 shares at $352,687 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRSK

Equity return is now at value 67.56, with 14.14 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.