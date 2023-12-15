Vector Group Ltd (VGR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Vector Group Ltd (NYSE: VGR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VGR is 1.06.

The public float for VGR is 133.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VGR on December 15, 2023 was 711.30K shares.

VGR) stock’s latest price update

Vector Group Ltd (NYSE: VGR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.17 in relation to its previous close of 11.70. However, the company has experienced a 5.89% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-19 that Vector Group Ltd. is a diversified holding company in the tobacco sector, with its brands, including the fourth largest cigarette brand in the US, Montego. The company’s operating income increased by 7.6% in 2022, driven by the sales of its Montego brand. Regulatory challenges, such as the FDA’s potential ban on menthol cigarettes, could impact VGR’s products, but the stock is undervalued and offers a robust dividend yield.

VGR’s Market Performance

Vector Group Ltd (VGR) has seen a 5.89% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.95% gain in the past month and a 7.95% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.38% for VGR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.84% for VGR stock, with a simple moving average of 0.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VGR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for VGR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VGR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $16 based on the research report published on March 31, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

VGR Trading at 8.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares surge +8.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VGR rose by +5.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.98. In addition, Vector Group Ltd saw -1.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VGR starting from KIRKLAND J BRYANT III, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $10.32 back on Sep 11. After this action, KIRKLAND J BRYANT III now owns 450,623 shares of Vector Group Ltd, valued at $103,200 using the latest closing price.

LAMPEN RICHARD, the EVP/COO of Vector Group Ltd, purchase 10,000 shares at $10.32 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that LAMPEN RICHARD is holding 797,627 shares at $103,185 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vector Group Ltd (VGR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.