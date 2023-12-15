VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) has decreased by -4.59 when compared to last closing price of 0.65. Despite this, the company has experienced a -10.20% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-09-27 that VBI Vaccines Inc. said Wednesday the first clinical data from a Phase I trial of a pan-coronavirus vaccine candidate produced broad and durable protection against variants of concern.

Is It Worth Investing in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VBIV is 1.97.

The public float for VBIV is 22.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.20% of that float. On December 15, 2023, VBIV’s average trading volume was 189.26K shares.

VBIV’s Market Performance

The stock of VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) has seen a -10.20% decrease in the past week, with a -4.15% drop in the past month, and a -43.36% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.54% for VBIV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.20% for VBIV’s stock, with a -76.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VBIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VBIV stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for VBIV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VBIV in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $2 based on the research report published on November 11, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

VBIV Trading at 3.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VBIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.80%, as shares surge +0.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VBIV fell by -10.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6371. In addition, VBI Vaccines Inc. saw -94.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VBIV starting from GILLIS STEVEN, who purchase 609,090 shares at the price of $1.65 back on Jul 10. After this action, GILLIS STEVEN now owns 1,043,292 shares of VBI Vaccines Inc., valued at $1,004,998 using the latest closing price.

PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, the 10% Owner of VBI Vaccines Inc., sale 4,251,563 shares at $0.11 during a trade that took place back on Apr 06, which means that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC is holding 41,440,729 shares at $467,672 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VBIV

Equity return is now at value -219.79, with -83.55 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.