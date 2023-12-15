Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX) Stock Sees a2.28 Increase

The stock of Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX) has seen a 6.71% increase in the past week, with a 22.28% gain in the past month, and a 17.15% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.15% for PCVX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.29% for PCVX’s stock, with a 27.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vaxcyte Inc (NASDAQ: PCVX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PCVX is 0.89.

The public float for PCVX is 88.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PCVX on December 15, 2023 was 622.98K shares.

PCVX) stock’s latest price update

Vaxcyte Inc (NASDAQ: PCVX)’s stock price has soared by 2.28 in relation to previous closing price of 59.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-31 that SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vaxcyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCVX), a clinical-stage vaccine innovation company engineering high-fidelity vaccines to protect humankind from the consequences of bacterial diseases, today announced that Company management will participate in fireside chats and host one-on-one meetings at the following investor conferences:

Analysts’ Opinion of PCVX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCVX stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for PCVX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PCVX in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $69 based on the research report published on December 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PCVX Trading at 21.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.02% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.52%, as shares surge +19.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCVX rose by +6.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.51. In addition, Vaxcyte Inc saw 26.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCVX starting from Eydelman Mikhail, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $56.50 back on Dec 07. After this action, Eydelman Mikhail now owns 21,035 shares of Vaxcyte Inc, valued at $565,000 using the latest closing price.

Wassil Jim, the Chief Operating Officer of Vaxcyte Inc, sale 3,000 shares at $52.14 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Wassil Jim is holding 175,935 shares at $156,408 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCVX

Equity return is now at value -34.00, with -31.39 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.