Uxin Ltd ADR (UXIN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Uxin Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: UXIN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -9.31 in relation to its previous close of 0.84. However, the company has experienced a -16.48% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-11-22 that BEIJING, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Uxin Limited (“Uxin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UXIN), China’s leading used car retailer, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024, which ended on June 30, 2023, and for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2024, which ended on September 30, 2023. The financial results will be made public before the U.S. market opens on November 28, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Uxin Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: UXIN) Right Now?

The public float for UXIN is 44.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UXIN on December 15, 2023 was 95.87K shares.

UXIN’s Market Performance

The stock of Uxin Ltd ADR (UXIN) has seen a -16.48% decrease in the past week, with a -36.13% drop in the past month, and a -53.09% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.22% for UXIN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -26.18% for UXIN’s stock, with a -51.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UXIN Trading at -37.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UXIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.26%, as shares sank -36.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UXIN fell by -16.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0082. In addition, Uxin Ltd ADR saw -73.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Uxin Ltd ADR (UXIN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.