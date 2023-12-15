United States Cellular Corporation (USM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) has decreased by -5.29 when compared to last closing price of 42.71. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.39% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that Intel (INTC), United States Cellular (USM) and Huron (HURN) are currently witnessing a short-term pullback in price. So, make sure you take full advantage of it.

Is It Worth Investing in United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) is above average at 274.61x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.53.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for USM is 14.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.44% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of USM on December 15, 2023 was 240.13K shares.

USM’s Market Performance

USM stock saw a decrease of -6.39% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.47% and a quarterly a decrease of -1.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.23% for United States Cellular Corporation (USM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.73% for USM stock, with a simple moving average of 38.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for USM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for USM by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for USM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $38 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

USM Trading at -5.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.65%, as shares sank -7.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USM fell by -6.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.67. In addition, United States Cellular Corporation saw 94.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USM starting from IRIZARRY MICHAEL, who sale 18,826 shares at the price of $22.15 back on Apr 10. After this action, IRIZARRY MICHAEL now owns 18,825 shares of United States Cellular Corporation, valued at $417,077 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USM

Equity return is now at value 0.28, with 0.12 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, United States Cellular Corporation (USM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.